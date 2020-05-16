Living in a rented house at the LIG area of KHB colony in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, 60-year-old H S Narayana Rao passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday at the sealed Zone-II. Having lost one of his limbs to diabetes earlier, his death news came as a sudden shock. Rao is survived by his 36-year-old son Puneeth who had inherited his tailoring job, other son Manjunath who used to deliver milk at doorsteps, his daughter who is studying in SSLC and his wife. Also Read - EBook 'Wuhan Diary: Dispatches from a Quarantined City' Releases in India, Audio to Follow Soon

Despite being in the sealed containment zone, a couple of Muslim boys – Mohammed Khalid and his friends Imran, Tippu, Sheru, Sharuq, Thofiq, Saad, Khatib and Mansoor joined hands to come to the rescue of the bereaved family and help them with the funeral arrangements. In an interview with The New Indian Express, Khalid shared, "As we knew they were in distress, we treated them as our family. Moreover, Manjunath used to supply milk to our children for years and had been on good terms with us."

The family's already meagre earnings through tailoring and milk delivery went for a toss ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed. As they struggled to come to terms with the loss, the Muslim youths reportedly presented them with Rs 5,000 and ensured that flowers and other essentials were brought through the area corporator, Nayaz Ahmed. They got the hearse at the deceased person's place with the help of the incident commander of the zone appointed by the administration.

Shouldering the responsibility as Rao family’s temporary kin, the boys finally saw to it that the body was cremated with a few relatives taking part. As per the report in the agency, Rao’s sample was collected since was staying in the containment zone but it tested negative for COVID-19 few days back.

As communal riots and community clashes marr the very peaceful and secular fabric of the country, it is heartening to see such stories surface and instill the hope that all humanity is not lost.