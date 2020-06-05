With the lockdown regulations being eased in different parts of the country, the owners cannot wait to be reunited with their pets whom they had to leave behind in emergency and coming to their aide is entrepreneur and cyber security researcher Deepika Singh. Arranging an ‘all-pet’ private jet for the stranded pets, Singh came across the idea while she was pondering on ways to fetch her aunt from Delhi to Mumbai so that she can take better care of her amid the lockdown. Also Read - Yoga Day to go Virtual This Year Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Singh shared, "A few of my friends recently took a jet to Goa and that made me think if the same could be done for vulnerable groups like senior citizens, for whom taking commercial flights might be risky and pets, who otherwise are transported through cargo shipments, could have a safer ride home. When I initially began to spread the word through my WhatsApp network, I received a lot of inquiries but some passengers refused to travel along with pets even if they were caged. I then got in touch with Rahul Muchhal of Accretion Aviation and we worked out an all-pet private jet that could transport canines and also birds and other pets that have gotten left behind in this lockdown."

A pet owner in Chembur, Harvinder Kaur (58) rose to the opportunity to book seats for her dogs – 14-month-old Shih Tzus Finishia and Michella, who had to stay with her relatives in Delhi's Vasant Kunj as she reportedly rushed to Mumbai due to a family emergency. So far, the flight has been booked by her and pet parents of one Golden Retriever and one Lady Pheasant bird.

Singh revealed, “The cost per seat stands at Rs. 1.6 lakh which is already a little steep and if we do not find six passengers it will be even costlier.”