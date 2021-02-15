New Delhi: With India all set to get its first eco-friendly and non-toxic paint, now cow dung will not only be used as a natural manure for nourishment for crops, but cow dung will be one of the main ingredients of the paint that has been developed by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Also Read - Old Photo of Couple Sitting Under Goods Train Goes Viral on Valentine's Day, Leaves Netizens in Splits

Named as "Khadi Prakritik Paint", this is the first-of-its-kind product with anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties and all villages in India will have a factory for this paint soon. KVIC has fixed a target of setting up at least 500 manufacturing units of the Prakritik Paint in rural areas, through prospective entrepreneurs, in next six months.

KVIC has described the Khadi Prakritik Paint as 'India's first cow dung paint'. It is cost-effective as well as odourless and has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards.