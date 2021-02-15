New Delhi: With India all set to get its first eco-friendly and non-toxic paint, now cow dung will not only be used as a natural manure for nourishment for crops, but cow dung will be one of the main ingredients of the paint that has been developed by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Also Read - Old Photo of Couple Sitting Under Goods Train Goes Viral on Valentine's Day, Leaves Netizens in Splits
Named as “Khadi Prakritik Paint”, this is the first-of-its-kind product with anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties and all villages in India will have a factory for this paint soon. KVIC has fixed a target of setting up at least 500 manufacturing units of the Prakritik Paint in rural areas, through prospective entrepreneurs, in next six months. Also Read - Netizens Go Gaga Over Pakistani Influencer's 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Video, Yashraj Mukhate Comes up with its Musical Twist
KVIC has described the Khadi Prakritik Paint as ‘India’s first cow dung paint’. It is cost-effective as well as odourless and has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards. Also Read - Elderly Autorickshaw Driver Sells House to Fulfill His Granddaughter's Dream, Now Sleeps in His Auto
“Khadi Prakritik Paint is available in two forms—distemper paint and plastic emulsion paint. Production of Khadi Prakritik Paint is aligned with the prime minister’s vision of increasing farmers’ income,” an official statement said on January 11.
The paint, with anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, is free from heavy metals like lead, mercury, chromium, arsenic, and cadmium. It is expected to boost local manufacturing and create sustainable local employment through technology transfer.
“This technology will increase the consumption of cow dung as a raw material for eco-friendly products and will generate additional revenue to farmers and gaushalas. This is estimated to generate additional income of Rs 30,000 (approximately) per annum per animal to farmers/gaushalas,” the statement added.
The non-toxic paint was by launched earlier last month by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari.
Pointing out that the paint is priced at only Rs. 120 per litre for the distemper, and Rs. 225 per litre for the emulsion, Gadkari said that this is less than half the price charged by big paint companies.
On February 12, Khadi India took to Twitter to announce that within just one month of its launch, total 5000 liters of the Khadi Prakritik Paint has been sold and 275 prospective entrepreneurs have registered with Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute (KNHPI) for training in making cow dung paint.