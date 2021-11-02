Allahabad: In an effort to raise awareness about an environmentally sustainable Diwali, students from Allahabad University have created beautiful sand art, pictures of which are going viral on social media. Various key components of Diwali, such as Rangolis and lamps, are depicted in this sand art, which the artists want people to remember. Artists also encourage use of less-polluting crackers, such as green crackers.Also Read - Viral Video: Ghaziabad Street Vendor Makes Fire Momos & Foodies Are Thrilled, Will You Try It? | Watch

“Diwali is the festival of lights and should be celebrated with lights, peace, and harmony, not crackers that spread pollution. We are trying to put across this message through the sand art,” said Varsha, one of the student artists. Varsha-and-company hopes that people pick up methods of celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali this year.

See pictures of sand art here:

Prayagraj | With an aim to create awareness for eco-friendly Diwali, people make 'diyas, rangoli' using sand. "It's the festival of lights, should be celebrated with peace & harmony, not crackers. Hence with sand art we're trying to put across the message," said Varsha (31.10) pic.twitter.com/Fh0bMNaLHt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2021

"We hope to see people celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali this year, " Varsha added pic.twitter.com/tbCnBgrmSs — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2021

“We have made sand art based on Diwali. We have made rangoli, which depicts an ancient tradition, to tell people to avoid buying stickers and factory-made decorative accessories. Instead, people should make rangolis at home. People should also resort to buying green crackers and buy clay-made diyas and pots, rather than those made of fibre-plastic,” Ajay, another member of the group, told ANI.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated nationwide on November 4. Diwali is celebrated on the 15th day of the Kartik month, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar.