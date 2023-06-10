Home

Speaking of ice cream, it undeniably holds the title of being one of the most beloved treats during the summer.

A street food vendor in Indore made a Hari Mirch ice cream. | Photo; Instagram/ @oyehoyeindia's profile picture oyehoyeindia

We are in the middle of the peak summer season, and the scorching heat has become unbearably intense. However, amidst the sweltering weather, there are two delightful aspects that make summer enjoyable: the juicy mangoes and the array of ice cream flavours.

As soon as the sun sets, people, especially children, flock to ice cream parlours to relish their favourite frozen treats.

While the love for ice cream remains constant, some street vendors have started experimenting with unusual combinations to attract more customers. Although these experiments are occasionally embraced by ice cream lovers, most of the time, they end up causing us to feel nauseated.

Recently, ice cream vendors have adopted the stone mixing method to offer a wider variety of flavours to their customers. However, can you imagine a chilli twist in your ice cream scoop? Well, whether you believe it or not, a street food vendor in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, is serving a unique green chilli ice cream made with whole hari mirch.

In a video clip, the vendor can be seen adding whole green chillies to the ice cream counter. Alongside the chillies, chocolate sauce and a hint of caramel are also added. These ingredients are meticulously blended with cream to create the one-of-a-kind ‘Jhannat Mirchi Ice Cream’. The final product is then garnished with candied fruits, caramel syrup, and coconut shavings.

Watch The Bizarre Clip Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushal | Jaipur (@oyehoyeindia)

The video clip was shared on Instagram by food blogger named @oyehoyeIndia. Since being shared the post has received over 205k views and 2.4k likes.

Notably, the mirch ice cream was made by a street food vendor in Indore’s famous Sarafa Bazaar.

The bizarre creation by the street food vendor sparked diverse reactions among internet users. Most of them expressed their curiosity and eagerness to try this unique and spicy ice cream, while others said that just puked after watching the clip.

Some of the Instagram users jokingly demanded a dislike button after watching the video.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Looks interesting,” commented a user.

“Just one question – why,” questioned the second user.

“To be honest I love spicy food, but I will never dare to try this stupid thing in my entire life,” said the third.

“Please also add some poison into it,” joked a user.

“This is the abuse food sellers do to someone’s money!,” another said.

