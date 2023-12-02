Home

Viral

‘Always A Delight To…’: PM Modi Reacts To Viral Selfie With Giorgia Meloni As ‘Melodi’ Trends On X

A selfie of the two leaders has gone viral on social media.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said “meeting friends is always a delight” as he reacted to a viral selfie of him with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

Retweeting the Italian PM’s viral post, the Prime Minister wrote “Meeting friends is always a delight” as hashtag ‘Melodi’ –a blend of the two leaders’ last names– trended on X (former twitter).

Meeting friends is always a delight. https://t.co/4PWqZZaDKC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2023

On Friday, Meloni had shared a selfie of her with PM Modi clicked on the sidelines of the UN Climate Summit in Dubai. “Good friends at COP28,” Meloni wrote along with the hashtag ‘Melodi’.

The warm picture of the two leaders smilingly into the camera has gone viral on social media platforms with the hashtag ‘Melodi’ trending on X as users hailed the “undeniable chemistry” between the Prime Minister and his Italian counterpart.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@GiorgiaMeloni at this point you should get this jersey. 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/SH0RpiwscW — Agata Isabella Centasso (@AgataCentasso) December 1, 2023

“Glad to see the two premier world leaders share a lighter moment. Bharat has an enduring friendship with Italy,” wrote a user.

“Relations between Italy and India grow stronger every time,” another user commented.

“The Chemistry between true good friends Giorgia Meloni + Modi = Melodi,” a third chimed in.

“You can’t imagine the happiness on the face of meme creators in India After this pic. They were eagerly waiting for this,” quipped another.

PM Narendra Modi addressed the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit, the ceremonial opening of the high-level segment for heads of state and government, and attended the Presidency’s session on Transforming Climate Finance, another high-level event on Green Credits Programme, and a Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) event in Dubai.

Modi met a slew of world leaders including Meloni, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Turkey President R T Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

The Prime Minister also met Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, President of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Swiss Confederation President Alain Berset, Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

(With PTI inputs)

