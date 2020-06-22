Hyderabad: With hard work and perseverance, one can achieve anything and a shining example of it is 23-year-old Aanchal Gangwal, who is now a flying officer of the Indian Air force. Notably, Aanchal comes from a humble background as her father Suresh Gangwal owns a small tea stall at Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - Watch | Muslim Man Develops a Contactless Sensor Bell For Pashupatinath Temple in Madhya Pradesh

Despite all odds, the small-town girl fought all obstacles to become one of the 19 women officers who were commissioned by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the combined graduation parade held at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad. Not just that, she was also awarded the President’s Plaque for standing first in Ground Duty branches.

Fg Offr Anurag Nain was awarded the President’s Plaque & CAS Sword of Honour for standing first in order of merit in Flying branch while Fg Offr Aanchal Gangwal was awarded the President's Plaque for standing first in Ground Duty branches.#CGP2020 pic.twitter.com/tc56NwrAfp — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 20, 2020

She credited her father for her success, recalling how he strived hard to ensure that his two daughters and one son achieve what they dreamt of. Aanchal also said that she always wanted to join the defence forces and expressed that her parents were always supportive of her dreams and never doubted her capabilities.

“When I was a school kid, I had decided to be in the defence. Today as I become an officer, it still feels surreal. It is a dream come true,” she told The Indian Express.

Unfortunately, Aanchal’s parents couldn’t join her at the parade ceremony due to Covid-19 restrictions but sure were proud after watching her graduation ceremony on TV.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took to Twitter to congratulate her and wished that all the daughters of India, grow, prosper, and achieve great heights like her.

रौशन थी धरती तुझसे, अब रौशन होगा आसमां भी।

दुआओं पर परवाज करो, रौशन कर दो जहां भी। अंधेरों को चीरकर फिर एक बेटी 'आंचल' ने रच दिया है इतिहास

ऐसे ही बढ़ती रहें बेटियां, यही तो हैं हम सबका गौरव और अभिमान भी। बेटी आंचल को स्नेह और आशीर्वाद! माता-पिता को बहुत-बहुत बधाई! pic.twitter.com/juZYfdCVZZ — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 22, 2020

Aanchal is a Computer Science graduate from Sitaram Jaju Government Girls College in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, and had also earlier worked as a sub-inspector in the MP Police Department and a labour inspector in MP Labour Department for eight months, before joining the Air Force Academy (AFA).