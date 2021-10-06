Arkansas: Luck shone on a US woman when she discovered a 4.38-carat yellow diamond in Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park. According to the park’s news release, Noreen Wredberg and her husband, Michael, are retired and spend a lot of time visiting national parks. On Sept. 23, they stopped at Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas and then decided to check out Crater of Diamonds State Park.Also Read - Luck Shines on MP Farmer For The 6th Time As He Mines 6.47 Carat Diamond in Panna

Wredberg said she searched the ground for about an hour before spotting an unusual glimmer out the corner of her eye, according to NBC News.

“I didn’t know it was a diamond then, but it was clean and shiny, so I picked it up!” Wredberg told Waymon Cox, a park interpreter at Crate of Diamonds.

After the discovery, She brought the gem to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, where park staff identified it as a diamond. There was no immediate indication of how much the yellow diamond could be worth, but lucky for Wredberg, who gets to keep the gem as park rules allow.

The diamond is about the size of a jellybean, with a pear shape and a lemonade yellow color, according to the park superintendent. Noreen named hers “Lucy’s Diamond” after her husband’s kitten.

“The soil had dried a little, and the sun was out when Mrs. Wredberg visited two days later. She was in just the right place to see her diamond sparkle in the morning sunlight,” park interpreter Waymon Cox said in a release.

Arkansas is the only state in the US with a diamond mine that’s open to the public. More than 75,000 diamonds have been discovered at the Crater of Diamonds since 1906.