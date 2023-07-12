Home

Amazon Delivers ‘Fake Product’ Instead Of Rs 50K Apple Watch, Netizens Protest

When someone puts their faith in a particular online shopping website then it is presumed that they will get the best deal for their money.

It is always recommended to be very careful with what you deliver as an ordered package.

Amazon Rs 50K Apple Watch: Mistakes happen and nobody is impeccable. The best remedy is to rectify them. however, it is always recommended to be very careful with what you say, do, write, or deliver as an ordered package. Especially when you are a big name in the online shopping industry or e-commerce.

A post is going viral on social media in which it is said that a woman ordered an Apple watch from the e-commerce website Amazon. What she received instead was a “fake product.”

Let us first check the post.

NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an @Apple watch series 8 from @amazon on 8th July. However, on 9th I received a fake ‘FitLife’ watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP.@AppleSupport pic.twitter.com/2h9FtMh3N2 — Sanaya (@Sarcaswari) July 11, 2023

The post is shared on Twitter by Sanaya @Sarcaswari with the caption: “NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an @Apple watch series 8 from @amazon on 8th July. However, on 9th I received a fake ‘FitLife’ watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP. @AppleSupport”.

Rs 50900 is a substantial amount and when someone puts their faith in a particular online shopping website then it is presumed that they will get the best deal for their money.

The post has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Pallab De @indyan: Was the seller Appario Retail?

Sanaya @Sarcaswari: yes

DeepakGour @deepakgourr: I also faced same issue with @amazonIN. Thy send fake product then refuse to refund or replace. Standard practice for expensive products

DeepakGour @deepakgourr: @AmazonHelp @amazonin ordered apple watch ultra with starlight alphine loop but got a unsealed box with orange ocean band. The mfg date also is of 3mnths old. Now after complaining immediately within 10mins of getting dlvry. I still dont knw y i hv to wait for 4days to hear back?

Sanaya @Sarcaswari: Did it get solved

:: RB :: @DeLoneWulf: I never trust these online portals for gadgets or expensive purchases. Nothing beats the satisfaction of trying and buying gadgets directly from stores.

Sunderdeep – Volklub @volklub: Bhai itni mehengi and common cheez Amazon se leni hi kyun hai! 🙁

Shripal Gandhi @thealtruist_in: I have just QT’d with a screenshot of my experience with Amazon from last week. They need to be taken to task, and a case needs to be filed against them. Had this been the US, Amazon would be looking at a class action suit. They are lucky (and we are unlucky) that this happened…

We cannot and are not passing any judgments nor acknowledging or denying the incident, simply reporting it.

We cannot and are not passing any judgments nor acknowledging or denying the incident, simply reporting it.

