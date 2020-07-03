A young Amazon delivery driver Derick Lancaster took to the Twitter to quit his job an abandoned a van full of packages at a Marathon gas station in Michigan state of the US. Also Read - 'Jeff Bezos is Copycat': Tesla CEO Elon Musk Accuses Amazon Founder in Zoox Acquisition

Lancaster, who goes by the handle @_lilderick tweeted about quitting his job as a delivery driver for Amazon and abandoned the van he drove for the company with the keys in the ignition.

“I quit amazon f— that driving s— i left the van on 12 mile and Southfield all can have that b—- and it’s full of gas with the keys in the IGNITION,” he tweeted.

I quit amazon fuck that driving shit i left the van on 12 mile and Southfield y’all can have that bitch and it’s full of gas wit the keys in the IGNITION . — Derick. (@_lilderick) June 29, 2020

After tweeting, Lancaster said he received “thousands” of comments and messages from other Amazon employees who expressed gratitude that he spoke up, reports FOX Business.

“There were some people saying they wish they have the courage to quit their job, but they have to stay for financial reasons. Some were saying they quit their job the next morning after they saw my video,” he was quoted as saying.

Lancaster told he was frustrated with the long hours, number of deliveries and pay because he often pulled nearly 12-hour shifts to deliver more than 100 packages for $15.50 per hour.

He said he was late getting to his sister’s recent graduation party because he was working, and he felt constant pressure to deliver more packages  and to do it faster, said the report.

Meanwhile, a representative for Amazon said the company is looking into the incident.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery partners. We are taking this matter seriously, and have investigated the matter and are taking appropriate action,” an Amazon spokesperson was quoted as saying.