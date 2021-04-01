New Delhi: Apart from selling useful and everyday things, e-commerce platform Amazon really has a long list of bizarre and weird stuff listed on its website! One such product on sale is slate pencil or chalk for ‘eating’. Yes, you read it right. While some of you might have eaten chalk when you were a kid or seen your fellow classmates snacking on slate pencils in school, you might not have seen such things for sale. Notably, people who have an compulsive habit of chewing on chalk may have an eating disorder known as pica. Though chalk isn’t exactly harmful, Amazon monetizing on an eating disorder and encouraging people to consume such non-nutritional stuff is just plain uncalled for. Also Read - Former Amazon Worker Sues E-commerce Company For Not Providing 30-minute Lunch Break

Anyhow, we found multiple listings on the website, with one product named, ‘Study or Eating Natural White Limestone Slate Pencils Natural Chalk Pencils.’ The description reads, ”100 CHALK PENCILS IN A CARTON CAUTION, NOTE : THESE CHALK PENCILS ARE VERY DELICATE AND THEY WILL ARRIVE BROKEN IN MANY PIECES BUT STILL GOOD TO USE, REGARDLESS MY BEST EFFORTS TO PACK THEM WELL THEY HAVE BEEN DELIVERED BROKEN, SO PLEASE DO NOT COMPLAIN LATER, BUY YES, THEY ARE SOME GOOD PIECES OF CHALK AND THEY WRITE GREAT ON ANY CHALK BOARDS AND TO EAT, EARTHY FLAVOUR GUARANTEED.”

A second listing reads, ‘SSKR Slate Pencil for Kids Natural Lime Stone Chalk Pencil for Writing and Eating.’

Not just these two listings, several other similar products have been splashed all across Amazon.

Many slammed and ridiculed such products, saying that it enables eating disorder.

One user wrote, ”Description is wrong.. It is not to eat. It may cause stomach pain if ur children eats by mistake. It’s a chalk type pencil used to write on slate. Please edit your description, it’s mis guiding people who are not aware of this. Very disappointing on Amazon”, while another sarcastically commented, ”Best product so far. Iam feeding my child these in every meal. Even me and my family eat these and it just gets tummy full for just 1 slate pencil. Works as a great substitute as salt and sugar, Sometimes as paneer too”

More such sarcastic comments followed in the review section. A third person wrote, ”Taste of pencil is very good…delicious …please add little bit of masala …then it can even beat paneer butter masala, while other commented, ”How a slate pencil can be eaten? This is not the first time moms guiding people and playing with their health. How Amazon itself is using eating slate pencil is so sad..”

Craving for chalk is an eating disorder called Pica

If you feel the need to eat chalk regularly, you might have a medical condition called Pica. Pica is a disorder of the human body, where the patient feels the urge to eat substances that are not categorized as food and that do not contain a significant nutritional value. It could be anything–paper, soap, wool, paint, hair or, of course, chalk.

It usually occurs most often in children and pregnant women and is typically temporary. Chalk is essentially calcium carbonate, a substance that’s not a toxin but still unhealthy when ingested. Over time, pica can result in medical conditions such as parasitic infestations, ulcers, intestinal obstructions and tooth abrasions.