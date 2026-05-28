Amazon’s special gesture for software engineer’s father leaves internet emotional | Viral

Amazon sent a special joining kit to the father of one of its software engineer's after a video of him reading his son's offer letter went viral earlier.

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A video of the Amazon techie's father unboxing the joining kit has gone viral. Image Credit: thessyadav_/Instagram

One of the best moments in a child’s life is when they make their parents proud of them with their work. One such incident came to light in April when a software engineer at Amazon shared a heartfelt reel showing his father reading his offer letter for the first time.

The video struck a chord with viewers online. And Amazon too took a bold step and surprised Yadav’s father with a special joining kit of its own.

Amazon’s special joining kit for father

A clip of his father receiving the kit was shared on the social media platform Instagram by Bengaluru-based Shailendra Yadav. He shared the video with the caption, “He once held my offer letter in his hands and couldn’t hold back his tears. That’s when I realized this dream was never mine alone,” he wrote. “Every late night, every sacrifice, every silent prayer, he was a part of all of it long before I was. Today, when Amazon sent a joining kit for him too, seeing his smile made this moment even more special.”

Amazon surprised Yadav’s father with a personalised joining hamper. Yadav posted a video of his father unboxing gifts, including a T-shirt, a ‘Dad’ cap, a plant, a mug, a pen, and chocolates.

A letter sent alongside the hamper read, “Every great achievement starts with someone who believed first. We saw your reaction to your son’s offer letter, and we couldn’t help but celebrate you too. Congratulations! you helped build the kind of person we’re proud to have on our team. – Team Amazon”.

Offer letter

Yadav had earlier spoken about the struggles his family faced and the significance of landing the job at Amazon.

“I belong to a farmer’s family, and getting a good education was never easy for us. I became the first engineer in my family because my father worked different private jobs and made many sacrifices to support my studies,” Yadav explained.

“I studied hard and eventually secured an SDE-2 offer from Amazon. The moment in the video was when I showed him the offer letter for the first time -I hadn’t told him earlier and surprised him directly,” the Bengaluru-based techie added.

He also shared that although his father never had access to premium education himself, he did everything possible to ensure his son received opportunities he never had.