At time when the entire world is going into a shutdown mode amid increasing cases of coronavirus, Amazon is planning to hire 100,000 new full and part-time staff across the US in its fulfilment centres and delivery network. The company says that the pandemic has caused a surge in online shopping as people are now increasingly relying on online deliveries for their daily needs.

"We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year," Amazon said in a blog post Monday.

“We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis. We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back,” Amazon executive Dave Clark wrote in the blog.

The online retail giant also said it will increase the hourly pay of warehouse and delivery workers in the US, Europe, and Canada.

“This commitment to increased pay through the end of April represents an investment of over $350 million in increased compensation for hourly employees across the U.S., Europe, and Canada,” Clark said, adding that it has taken measures to promote social distancing in the workplace and taken on enhanced and frequent cleaning to keep people healthy.

However, many workers said they fear that the company isn’t doing enough to protect the spread of the virus within fulfillment centers,and delivery stations around the country, as per a report by the BuzzFeed News. They also complained that hand sanitizers and disinfecting wipes are in short supply and complained the company of being ‘reckless’ with their health.

Meamwhlile, the number of coronavirus infections in the US climbed to nearly 4,000 with more than 65 people dying of the disease.