New Delhi: Just days after losing a defamation case against ex-husband and Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp, Aquaman actor Amber Heard has received a marriage proposal from a man from Saudi Arabia. In a message that includes a voice note, sent to Heard's official Instagram account, the man said he was "better than that old man (Depp)".

"Amber… since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I've noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing but people don't appreciate that. I am better than that old man," the man said, as translated by Gulf News. The voice note was published by an Instagram account called Bee4andafter_kw and has garnered over 1.5 lakh views in the two days since it was posted.

In a long and ugly trial that concluded on June 1, a US jury found both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard liable for defamation — but sided more strongly with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star following an intense trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse.

The six-week trial, which had the whole world’s attention, was centered around an op-ed Amber Heard had written for The Washington Post where she had described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”. Although she did not name Johnny Depp in the piece, he sued her for implying he was an abuser, seeking $50 million in damages. Heard, who countersued Depp for USD 100 million, was awarded USD 2 million by the jury after it found one statement by Depp to be defamatory against her.