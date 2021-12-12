While we see many inspiring rags to riches stories on Kaun Banega Crorepati, it’s rare that a man becomes a crorepati overnight with just luck. Sheikh Heera, an ambulance drive from West Bengal’s East ​​Bardhaman district, woke up one morning and purchased a Rs 1 crore jackpot lottery ticket for Rs 270. By afternoon, he was a crorepati.Also Read - Crorepati Overnight! Luck Shines on Kerala Auto Driver As He Wins Rs 12 Crore in Onam Lottery

Shocked and overwhelmed by the huge win, Sheikh Heera went to Shaktigarh police station to seek advice. He also had the fear of losing the lottery ticket on his mind. Police took him to his home safely and deployed officials outside it.

He needed a lot of money for getting treatment for his sick mother. Now, after winning the lottery he’s confident his mother will be able to recover soon. “I always used to dream about winning the jackpot one day and kept buying tickets. Finally, Lady Luck smiled at me,” he said.

As for what he plans to do with the money, he said he will get the best treatment for his mother and build a nice house to live in. He added that couldn’t think of anything more than that right now.

The shopkeeper who sold Heera the ticket, Sheikh Hanif, said, “I have been in the lottery ticket business for many years. Many people buy tickets from my shop. Some rewards match occasionally. But such jackpot prize has never come out of my shop before. Today I am very happy that the jackpot winner purchased ticket from my shop.”