Bhimrao Rao Ambedkar fondly known as Babasaheb was born on this day in 1891. BR Ambedkar framed India’s constitution and was independent India’s first law minister. This day is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti across India.

Here on the 129th birth anniversary, we bring to you top five Ambedkar quotes

“Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man’s life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self.”

“Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.”

“A bitter thing cannot be made sweet. The taste of anything can be changed. But poison cannot be changed into nectar.”

“Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.”

“For a successful revolution, it is not enough that there is discontent. What is required is a profound and thorough conviction of the justice, necessity and importance of political and social rights.”

“A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society.”

“Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.”

“Slavery does not merely mean a legalised form of subjection. It means a state of society in which some men are forced to accept from others the purposes which control their conduct.”

“History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics. Vested interests have never been known to have willingly divested themselves unless there was sufficient force to compel them.”

“The sovereignty of scriptures of all religions must come to an end if we want to have a united integrated modern India.”