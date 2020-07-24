An American candy company has decided to honour Indian-origin Dr Nirav Shah, the director of the Center for Disease Control in Maine, for his work in curbing COVID-19 by naming a chocolate bar after him. Also Read - A New Lease of Life: Indian-Origin Doctor Performs 1st Lung Transplant For COVID-19 Patient in US

Wilbur’s Chocolate Confections has named them as ‘Shah bars’ that feature an image of the smiling doctor, along with a big red heart in an outline of the state. The company has launched the limited edition chocolates in two flavours – dark and milk.

Dr Shah became the face of the state response to the pandemic through daily briefings that have been held for weeks and has been praised for his calm and reassuring demeanour.

One of the chocolate company’s founders, Catherine Carty-Wilbur who came up with the idea to honour him told News Centre Maine, ”Dr Shah has been a big part of not only keeping Maine safe but also to convey a sense of warmth and caring for the people of Maine. He seems to really have a lot of compassion. Like everyone else in the state we are in love with the guy.”

Wilbur's is selling chocolate bars honoring Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, who has done an amazing job managing the pandemic here. A portion of the proceeds go to a local food bank. Get your Shah Bars here: https://t.co/IXNikc28gx pic.twitter.com/ez4YcsXfII — Laura Seay (@texasinafrica) July 19, 2020

The bars are being sold for $2.25 and a pack of six can be bought for $13.5, with 10 per cent of the proceeds going to the Freeport Community. Due to his popularity, the company sold over 3000 bars so far in the first week, raising $675 to donate.

A Facebook group has also been created in his honour called ”Fans of Dr. Nirav Shah”, and social media users are applauding him for his effort.