An American chef's post showing the Indian delicacies cooked by him for his son-in-law on his birthday is winning hearts on the internet. The chef and restauranteur Rick Bayless made a whole menu of Indian food for his son-in-law Kevin Sullivan.

The menu included parathas, chana masala, butter chicken, saag paneer along with a devil's food cake and salted cashew buttercream. Rick Bayless tweeted photos from Kevin's birthday, where the butter chicken and birthday cake looked absolutely mouth watering. And since they are made by a professional chef, there's no doubt that all the dishes would be mouth watering.

The chef said this in the caption of his post: "Happy birthday to my favorite son-in-law, Kevin Sullivan. You are the best!Hope you enjoyed all the Indian food I made last night (butter chicken, paratha, saag paneer, channa masala) & the Devil's Food Cake w Salted Cashew Buttercream. Can't wait til little Charlie can partake!"

Desi Twitter was very impressed by Rick and sent him and his family a lot of love in the comments. Here are some of the replies to his tweet:

May God bless you with health and peace and father-in-law like you in India as well. — Ajay Singh (@fromaks) March 4, 2021

Happy birthday Kevin. Any leftovers? — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) March 2, 2021

Kudos, Chef! — Champak Bhoomia (@CBhoomia) March 5, 2021

Everything looks delicious — Telugu Sanghi (@JforJaish) March 4, 2021

Awesome — Poonam Singh (@poonams11) March 4, 2021

Kevin is one lucky guy! — Laura Bunte, MS Ed (@LauraBxrt) March 2, 2021