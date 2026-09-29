An American traveller’s reaction to a natural stream in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral on social media, after he decided to drink water directly from it. The traveller, who goes by Earth Traveller on Instagram, was visiting Dharamkot in Himachal Pradesh during his solo trip to India. While exploring the area, he came across a clear stream and was so impressed by it that he decided to take a sip straight from the water.
In the video, the traveller can be seen looking extremely excited. He points towards the stream and says, “India has the cleanest drinking water on Earth.” He then moves closer to the water, lies down near the edge of the stream and drinks directly from it.
The moment quickly turned into a fun celebration. The traveller later joined a group of Indians nearby, with everyone seen smiling, cheering and enjoying the moment.
The Instagram reel has attracted more than 2 million views, turning the traveller’s simple moment in Dharamkot into a viral conversation. The caption on the post also read, “Americans can love INDIA too.”
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The comments section was full of different reactions. Some people welcomed the traveller and praised him for enjoying the natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh. One user claimed it was their home area, while another called the water the “best water in the world.”
But not everyone was convinced that drinking directly from the stream was a good idea.
Some users jokingly warned him that people could be bathing further upstream. Others simply asked whether he was okay after drinking the water.
One comment joked about the possibility of someone “doing something” upstream, while another user warned him not to drink from the stream.
For many Indians, streams, waterfalls and mountain springs can be familiar sights, especially in Himachal Pradesh and other Himalayan regions.
But for an international traveller seeing such a place for the first time, the experience can feel completely different. That seems to be what made this video connect with viewers. Instead of a typical tourist attraction, the traveller focused on something very simple: finding a beautiful natural water source and enjoying the moment.
His loud reaction, followed by the decision to actually drink from the stream, made the clip even more entertaining.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says natural streams and rivers can contain bacteria, viruses and parasites even when the water looks clean. It advises travellers to treat water if they are unsure whether it is safe to drink. Boiling is one recommended way to kill germs.
The CDC’s India travel guidance also advises travellers to avoid untreated water because contaminated freshwater can carry infections.
So, while the traveller’s reaction shows how beautiful and refreshing the stream looked to him, the viral claim about the water being the “cleanest” should be understood as his personal reaction, not a scientific water-quality finding.
For now, the internet seems to be enjoying the unusual travel moment — with some viewers celebrating his excitement about India and others wondering whether he should have taken that first sip.
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