Amid 19 minute viral clip controversy, Payal Gaming collaborates with..., fans say, This wasnt...

Amid 19 minute viral clip controversy, Payal Gaming collaborates with…, fans say, ‘This wasn’t…’

Amid the 19-minute viral clip controversy, popular Indian streamer Payal Gaming teams up with a global YouTube star. Here’s what the collaboration means and why it has grabbed massive online attention.

Amid the ongoing viral clip controversy, Payal Gaming, also known as Payal Dhare, surprised fans by appearing in a new collaboration with global YouTube star Mr Beast. The unexpected crossover arrived at a time when the popular Indian streamer has been dealing with intense online scrutiny, making the collaboration all the more notable.

The legendary collaboration

The video, shared on January 7, shows Payal and Mr Beast recreating the viral ‘Big Guy’ dance trend. Keeping the moment playful, Payal captioned the post, “Actual Big Guy @mrbeast,” while Mr Beast replied in the comments with a friendly, “Thanks for coming by!” The clip quickly gained traction across social media platforms, drawing attention from both Indian and international audiences.

The appreciation of fans

As the video gained momentum, fans rushed to the comments section to share their reactions. Many described the collaboration as completely unexpected and refreshing. One user wrote, “This wasn’t on my 2026 bingo card,” while others called it the “crazy collab of 2026” and “Collab of the Year.” Supportive messages like “Yassss go Payal,” “W surprise amazing collab,” and “Only loveeee” reflected the overwhelmingly positive response from followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Dhare (@payalgamingg)

19-Minute Viral Clip Controversy explained

Over the past few months, Payal Gaming found herself allegedly pulled into an online storm after being falsely linked to an alleged MMS and a 19-minute viral clip. Despite no evidence connecting her to the video, speculative posts and misleading narratives led to widespread trolling, misinformation, and character attacks across social media platforms. The controversy quickly escalated, highlighting how easily false associations can spread online and impact public figures.

More about the incident

Addressing the situation, Payal revealed that legal action is underway to counter the false claims and prevent further circulation of defamatory content. She urged media platforms, content creators, and users to refrain from reposting or amplifying the video in any form. Her statement emphasized the emotional and professional toll such misinformation can cause.

