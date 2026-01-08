Amid arrest controversy, check out Prince Narula’s net worth, a look at his income, cars, houses and lifestyle, has a massive wealth of Rs...

Home

Viral

Amid ongoing arrest rumours, here is a detailed look at Prince Narula’s net worth, marriage, income sources, cars, houses, and overall lifestyle.

On January 8, 2026, a viral video purportedly showing Prince Narula being arrested by the Delhi Police sparked widespread social media rumors. Speculation linked the footage to a mosque demolition dispute; however, Narula quickly clarified that the video was entirely fake and part of a professional brand shoot. Amid this buzz, let’s have a look at the massive wealth and lifestyle the reality star has built over the years.

Who is Prince Narula and his Income?

Prince Narula is a powerhouse of Indian television who rose to fame by winning back-to-back reality shows like Bigg Boss 9 and Roadies. As of early 2026, his estimated net worth has reached a staggering Rs 45 crore. His primary income stems from his role as a mentor on youth-based reality shows and a thriving music career. He reportedly charges a fee of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per episode for television appearances and commands up to Rs 10 lakh for major brand endorsements.

Personal life of Prince Narula

Beyond the screen, Prince is celebrated for his rock-solid marriage to actress Yuvika Chaudhary. The couple recently entered a beautiful new chapter of their lives after welcoming their first child, a daughter, in late 2024. Despite the noise of social media controversies and fake viral clips, Prince remains focused on his family and his business ventures, including a successful gym chain and fitness supplement brand.

About luxury house and lavish garage

Prince Narula’s lifestyle reflects his immense wealth through a collection of high-value assets. He resides in a lavish designer apartment in Mumbai valued at approximately Rs 4 crore and owns additional property in Chandigarh. His passion for luxury vehicles is evident in his garage which features a BMW i8 priced at nearly Rs 2.62 crore and an Audi A6 worth around Rs 65 lakh. He also owns a Mercedes-Benz CLA costing about Rs 40 lakh along with several premium superbikes.

