New Delhi: Two men in Maharashtra's Nagpur district were arrested after they allegedly set a roadside hotel on fire after its owner refused to serve them chicken in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, the two accused were in an inebriated condition when they visited the hotel in Beltarodi area and asked for chicken around 1 AM. Speaking on the matter, a police official said, "The accused Shankar Tayde (29) and Sagar Patel (19) visited the hotel in Beltarodi area and asked for chicken around 1 AM."

And, after the hotel's owner expressed his inability to oblige, they set the hotel ablaze, the official said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

The incident happened at a time when nine states including Maharashtra has confirmed bird flu cases sparking huge concerns among the public.