Amid gun salutes, Buddhist chants and roars of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, a final goodbye was given to Special Frontier Force officer Nyima Tenzin in Leh on Monday. Notably, Tenzin died in a landmine blast during a military operation on the south bank of Pangong Lake, to foil a fresh move by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army to transgress into Indian territory. Also Read - India-China Faceoff: Special Frontier Force Officer On Recce At LAC Killed In Mine Blast
With Indian Tricolour and Tibetan flags fluttering, the mortal remains of the martyr were taken out in a procession through Leh town and people came out in large numbers to pay their final respects to the brave heart.
Posters with the slogan – “He lived for the love of Tibet and died for the love of India” – were seen in the hands of youngsters who said that he was not a hero just to the Tibetans but all of India. When the last rites were performed, locals started singing the national anthem and Tibetan nationalist songs.
The coffin was draped in both the tricolour and the Tibetan flag. A guard of honour was given and officials from the army and civil administration laid wreaths.
Watch the videos here:
Meanwhile, Twitter also paid emotional tributes to the brave soldier and shared videos and pictures to bid him farewell:
Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav attended the funeral and condoled with his family in an acknowledgement of the sacrifice of the Tibetans.
“I hope that his sacrifice brings peace at the border, this will be a rightful tribute to his life,” he said.
India and China are currently locked in a four-month-long military standoff at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Despite several rounds of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.
(With IANS inputs)