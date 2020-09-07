Amid gun salutes, Buddhist chants and roars of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, a final goodbye was given to Special Frontier Force officer Nyima Tenzin in Leh on Monday. Notably, Tenzin died in a landmine blast during a military operation on the south bank of Pangong Lake, to foil a fresh move by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army to transgress into Indian territory. Also Read - India-China Faceoff: Special Frontier Force Officer On Recce At LAC Killed In Mine Blast

With Indian Tricolour and Tibetan flags fluttering, the mortal remains of the martyr were taken out in a procession through Leh town and people came out in large numbers to pay their final respects to the brave heart.

Posters with the slogan – “He lived for the love of Tibet and died for the love of India” – were seen in the hands of youngsters who said that he was not a hero just to the Tibetans but all of India. When the last rites were performed, locals started singing the national anthem and Tibetan nationalist songs.

The coffin was draped in both the tricolour and the Tibetan flag. A guard of honour was given and officials from the army and civil administration laid wreaths.

Watch the videos here:

Goosebumps. Gun salute given to Special Frontier Force Soldier Nyima Tenzin in LEH as the funeral pyre is lit and you can hear Buddhist chants in background. This is India.🇮🇳 Public funeral & tribute to SFF Jawan. While China hides PLA casualties and buries dead bodies silently. pic.twitter.com/xVEi49xtjF — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 7, 2020

#WATCH People raise 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants at the funeral of Special Frontier Force Commando Nyima Tenzin in Devachan, Leh today. He had lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control in the last week of August pic.twitter.com/K37bvawvdw — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Twitter also paid emotional tributes to the brave soldier and shared videos and pictures to bid him farewell:

Mortal remains of commando Nyima Tenzin draped with both the tricolour and the snow-lion flag of Tibet in Devachan, Leh. He was cremated with military honours. 'Bharat Mata ki jai' chants reverberated when the funeral pyre was lit. pic.twitter.com/6TYYB4ISQd — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) September 7, 2020

Funeral ceremony of Conv Ler Nyima Tenzin, SFF at Dewachan Funeral Site in Ladakh.

Ldr Nyima of the 7th Batallion of the Special Frontier Force(Vikas), lost his life in line of action against China at the border on 29-30 August. 🇮🇳Jay Hind Jay Bharat🇮🇳

Please follow and share 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XE6XO93v16 — Sherine Fatima Balti (@SherineBalti) September 7, 2020

Grieving wife of #SFF commando Nyima Tenzin carries tri-colour in which mortal remains of her husband was wrapped before last rites#Tibet pic.twitter.com/R6XxSKi0af — Neeraj Rajput (@neeraj_rajput) September 7, 2020

Farewell to brave heart Subedar Nyima Tenzin. One of Indian Army’s Tibetan warriors. He was put to rest amid chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Tibet. Coffin wrapped in tricolour and Tibetan flag pic.twitter.com/TmiYB7xw7s — Abhishek Bhalla (@AbhishekBhalla7) September 7, 2020

The funeral this morning of Company Leader Nyima Tenzin, the Tibetan-Indian soldier in the Special Frontier Force who laid down his life fighting for India against the Chinese PLA. Rest in Peace, braveheart. pic.twitter.com/Vy0ojkQAG7 — Ajai Shukla (@ajaishukla) September 7, 2020

Gun Salutes for our Brave Hero and Supreme Sacrifice of Special Frontier Force Soldier Nyima Tenzin in Leh.#JaiHind 🇮🇳⚔️❤️🔥💐@SSBCrack pic.twitter.com/G0DBsJZro4 — SSBCrackExams (@SSBCrackExams) September 7, 2020

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav attended the funeral and condoled with his family in an acknowledgement of the sacrifice of the Tibetans.

“I hope that his sacrifice brings peace at the border, this will be a rightful tribute to his life,” he said.

India and China are currently locked in a four-month-long military standoff at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Despite several rounds of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

(With IANS inputs)