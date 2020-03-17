Kochi: The word ‘corona’ continues to be the most dreaded across the globe, however, in Kerala’s Muvattupuzha town, it has become the centre of attraction. Located about 40 kms from the commercial capital of the state, ‘Corona’ is a textile shop owned by Pareed, and for several years he has been popularly known as ‘Corona Pareed’. Also Read - Trending News Today March 17, 2020: Must Read | Italian Man Outlines ‘6 Stages’ Of How Coronavirus Spreads & It's Scary As Hell

Now, in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the shop is making heads turn as they are thronging to the store to take a selfie and click pictures.

"Now, I am a sought after person here. While many want to take a selfie, others just smile, when they look at me. I see many people travelling in vehicles and when they pass through in front of my shop, they pop their head out and take a glance," said Pareed.

When Pareed was asked how did he settle for this name, he said, “I looked up in the dictionary and liked the word.”

However, given that the word has now taken on dangerous proportions, Pareed has made sure that the now ‘deadly corona’ is kept out of his shop. For all those who who enter his shop, Pareed has kept a sanitiser for them to use.

Meanwhile, Kerala has 24 positive cases with three new cases being reported on Monday. The novel COVID-19, which originated in China’s Wuhan city, has claimed over 6,500 lives and infected more than 169,000 people over 135 countries and territories.