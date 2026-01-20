Home

Amid Dhurandhar 2 buzz, R Madhavan’s salt and pepper look takes over social media, fans call him, ‘Maddy from RHTDM’

R Madhavan has once again captured attention, this time with his striking new salt and pepper look. The actor’s style transformation comes at a time when anticipation is building for the release of the second part of Dhurandhar, helmed by Aditya Dhar on March 19. Fans and social media users are buzzing about his off-screen charm as much as his on-screen performance.

R Madhavan’s viral look

A recent grooming session shared by a celebrity hairstylist gave a glimpse into Madhavan’s meticulous preparation. The photos highlighted a sharp haircut and a confident new look that has quickly gone viral. Fans are appreciating the mature yet stylish aura, reminding many of his iconic role in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein with affectionate references like “Maddy from RHTDM.”

The social media reactions

Adding to the excitement, Madhavan’s wife, Sarita Birje Madhavan, posted pictures from a casual Sunday outing. In the photos, Madhavan is seen sporting a black riding jacket and sunglasses while seated on a touring motorcycle. Sarita and friends appear alongside him in the candid capture, which she captioned, “Sunday morning spent well.” The post quickly gained traction online and added to the actor’s ongoing social media buzz.

Fans flooded the comment sections with reactions, praising his timeless charm. Some noted, “A few greys here and there but Maddy looks exactly the same Maddy from RHTDM,” while others quoted dialogue from RHTDM, saying, “Mechanical Engineering Student Mai Fire Honi Chahiye, Professor Sahi Bole : Fire Hai.” Many viewers also admired his graceful aging, comparing him to “a fine wine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danish Hanif (@dhhairlounge_hairstylist)

Madhavan on Dhurandhar and his role

R Madhavan spoke candidly about the first part of Dhurandhar in an interview with Esquire India. He praised director Aditya Dhar’s research and storytelling style, acknowledging that while early reviews were mixed, the film had the potential to make a strong societal impact. “I knew that this was going to impact society. There will be people who will first give it very bad ratings, and then there will be people who will suddenly wonder, ‘Wow, this happened,’” he said.

In Dhurandhar, Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, India’s National Security Advisor, a character inspired by the real-life NSA Ajit Doval. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Rakesh Bedi.

