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Amid election campaign in West Bengal, PM Modi enjoys jhalmuri in Jhargram; Watch viral video

Amid election campaign in West Bengal, PM Modi enjoys ‘jhalmuri’ in Jhargram; Watch viral video

PM Modi stepped out of his vehicle and approached the jhalmuri stall from where the vendor gave him the freshly prepared popular snack.

(Image: X/@narendramodi)

New Delhi: While campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections in Jhargram on Sunday, April 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unexpected stop at a roadside jhalmuri stall in Jhargram, drawing a large crowd and creating a festival-like feel in the locality. PM Modi stopped at the stall shortly after addressing an election rally in Jhargram, from where he was on his way to board a helicopter.

Watch The Video Here

Jhalmuri break in Jhargram! pic.twitter.com/LJNjEojAW4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2026

PM Modi stepped out of his vehicle and approached the jhalmuri stall from where the vendor gave him the freshly prepared popular snack. He shared the jhalmuri with the children present there and also interacted with local women who had gathered nearby.

It was a memorable moment for the stall owner Vikram Sah, as well as for the onlookers.

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