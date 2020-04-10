New Delhi: Leading domestic carriers and rivals IndiGo and Vistara ended up in a Twitter banter with a series of witty tweets mocking each other’s taglines, while at the same time sending out the message to its flyers to stay home with the coronavirus pandemic on rise. Also Read - Coronavirus Pandemic: Japan's Sumo Wrestler Tests Positive For COVID-19

It all started with privately-owned airline IndiGo tagging Vistara on the micro-blogging platform, poking fun by saying, "Hey @airvistara, not #flyinghigher these days we heard? #StayingParkedStayingSafe #LetsIndiGo."

To this, Vistara replied, "No @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the 'smart' choice," and tagged GoAir along with the hashtag '#StayingParkedStayingSafe'. As a result, a Twitter chat began among the Indian airlines, joined by GoAir, AirAsia as well as SpiceJet.

Even the official handle of Delhi airport participated in the light-hearted raillery.

Here’s the full Twitter thread:

No 😌 @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say @goairlinesindia? #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Vistara (@airvistara) April 10, 2020

Absolutely @goairlinesindia, for now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right @flyspicejet?! #StayingParkedStayingSafe — AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndian) April 10, 2020

Agree with you @IndiGo6E @airvistara @goairlinesindia @AirAsiaIndian @flyspicejet, the Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile! Together in the skies, and together on ground too! #WorkFromHub #StayingParkedStayingSafe — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 10, 2020

Get a room you guys. Or a hangar. Whatever floats your boat. I mean plane. Dammit. — Suraj Prabhu (@earfloss) April 10, 2020

The camaraderie won the hearts of Tweeple and many of them commented on the thread. The central government has imposed stringent restrictions on travel in the country or internationally, resulting in grounding of all passenger flights.

The coronavirus lockdown has severely hit the aviation sector with many airlines announcing salary cuts of their employees.