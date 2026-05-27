Amid rising dowry death cases, parents’ emotional reply to daughter asking ‘Can I come back home if marriage fails?’ goes viral; Watch video

Parents give powerful response when daughter asks if she can return home after failed marriage.

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Amid rising dowry death cases, parents’ emotional reply to daughter asking ‘Can I come back home if marriage fails?’ goes viral; Watch video(Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/@tathyakul)

Several old concepts and notions exist in our society in the name of tradition. One of the most controversial and debatable notions among households is that a daughter is believed to belong to another family after marriage. Whether she is struggling in the marriage, or getting beaten, scolded, or taunted by the husband and the in-laws, the girl is expected to be solely responsible for each and every situation.

How many dowry deaths are reported in India?

According to the National Crime Records Bureau(NCRB) data, India recorded 5,737 dowry deaths in 2024. Cases such as the Twisha Sharma death case have shaken the country. Amid this ongoing case, one video is going viral across social media platforms where a daughter is asking a question to his parents regarding her future marital life. Several people believe that daughters should not return to their parents’ homes and compromise for whatever reason. Parents are afraid to face the world. They feel that the world will shame them.

Also Read: ‘Better to have divorced daughter than…’: What Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said in Twisha Sharma case during SC hearing

Why is the daughter-parents’ heartfelt conversation going viral?

The video is rapidly going viral on social media. The video shows a heartwarming conversation between a daughter and her parents during dinner. The family, consisting of the mother, father, and daughter, is seen sitting together and enjoying a meal when the daughter suddenly asks an emotional question.

“Papa, what if after my marriage, things don’t go well? “she asks her parents. “If I ever face problems in my married life, will I be able to come back home? Society will question me, people may insult you because of me. Won’t that trouble you?” she asks.

Hearing her emotional question, the parents give a touching reply. This reply has won the hearts of people online. The parents responded, “Why should you worry about the world? You are our daughter, and this house will always be yours. You can return whenever you want.”

What did the parents say in the viral video?

Later in the video, the father reassures her by stating, “The doors of this home will forever remain open for you. Never think otherwise. We are your parents, and this house belongs to you as much as it belongs to us. Try to handle your problems bravely, but the moment you feel you cannot anymore, come back home without fear.”

Also Read: Twisha Sharma’s post-mortem report reveals crucial details; states former Miss Pune died due to hanging, notes several blunt force injuries, lungs showed…

The emotional conversation between parents and daughter has deeply touched social media users. Several netizens praised the parents for their unconditional love and support for their daughter. The video was posted on Instagram by the user tathyakul. The caption reads, “A daughter asked her parents A deeply emotional question… “If my marriage doesn’t work, Can I come back and live here?” Her father’s reply instantly melted hearts: “Yeh tera ghar hai… hamesha rahega. Kabhi bhi aa.”

Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tathyakul (@tathyakul)

Till now, the video has received over 877 likes and comments. The support and understanding of the parents are being appreciated by the netizens.