New Delhi: Popular Indian YouTuber, Amit Bhadana, also known as the Desi YouTuber, has gained 20 million subscribers on his channel, making him the first individual Indian YouTuber to have achieved this milestone. Also Read - Carry Minati Finally Breaks Silence on YouTube Taking Down His Viral Video, Fans Trend #JusticeForCarry on Twitter

Thanking his fans for this extraordinary achievement, Bhadana posted the news on Twitter and posed with a picture of himself holding the national flag. Later, he also conducted a live session on his Youtube channel to talk to his fans, whom he refers to as his ‘family’.

Bhadana, who was born in Delhi in the year 1994, is reportedly a law graduate by profession. The idea of making YouTube videos struck him after a Dubsmash video of his friend, made by him went crazy viral.

Though he started his YouTube channel in 2012, he started publishing full-fledged videos from only in 2017, and soon became one of the most followed and loved Youtubers.

Amit’s videos which are full of humour and wit cover a wide range of topics, with most of them revolving around appreciating desi culture and relationships. As per reports, Amit Bhadana’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 43.70 crore ($5.7 million).

Next in line is Ajey Nagar, aka Carry Minati, who had lately been embroiled in a controversy after his TikTok roast video was taken down by YouTube. He has the second-highest subscribers with 19.4 million, followed by Ashish Chanchlani with 18.4 million subscribers.

Here is Amit’s video thanking his fans: