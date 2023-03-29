Home

Amitabh Bachchan Drops a Majestic View of Universe to Show Planets-Alignment, Fans go Awestruck – Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: A rare celestial phenomenon occurred in which five planets—Mars, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Venus—appeared in the sky. Actor Amitabh Bachchan was one of several who posted videos of the breathtaking sight of the night sky. In June 2022, for the first time since December 2004, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn lined up in the same order as their normal distances from the sun. The legendary star who is a space aficionado witnessed the unusual sight of five planets in the sky and dropped the video on social media. The caption read, “What A Beautiful Sight…! 5 Planets Aligned Together Today… Beautiful And Rare… Hope You Witnessed It too.”

AMITABH BACHCHAN SHARES A MESMERISING VIEW OF THE SKY, WATCH

T 4600 – What A Beautiful Sight…! 5 Planets Aligned Together Today… Beautiful And Rare… Hope You Witnessed It too .. pic.twitter.com/eEob2dBxAJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 28, 2023

Bollywood celebs like Shilpa Shetty and Siddhant Kapoor reacted to the now-viral video. Many users dropped heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “You managed to get a clear view and I’m sure it is DSLR !” Another user wrote, “It was indeed, incredibly awesome. So grateful to have witnessed it with just my eyes in my back yard! Your capture is fantastic!! An even better view. Thank you so much for sharing the reminder of this spectacular event! Twas quite epic indeed!”

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS TO AMITABH BACHCHAN’S SOCIAL MEDIA POST

Wow its beautiful sight ….! https://t.co/yctUVsxmY5 — Yogendra Verma (@Y0gendra_verma) March 29, 2023

Pollution is not that bad in mumbai😃 https://t.co/ReK2Fyz6xG — DIPESH (@dipeshrathod108) March 29, 2023

This is absolutely amazing Amitji!!!!!

So much zoomed and yet so so clear 🌟⭐ Thanks for sharing with us 👌👌 @SrBachchan https://t.co/Tk6WrdgQTE — Ratna EF❤ (@StLouisgirl123) March 29, 2023

A rare sight in the sky. https://t.co/ryGf9sl2fL — Benny shaikh (@benny_shaikh) March 29, 2023

The story of celestials…🌌💫🌟 https://t.co/t3nOF2aFLD — chanchal joshi (@chan_pendown) March 29, 2023

The 45-second clip has 482.1K views, over 3K retweets, 23.8K tweets, 650 bookmarks and 1.1M views on the viral post.

