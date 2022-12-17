Amitabh Bachchan From Sooryavansham Dances To Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja In Hilarious Edit. Watch Viral Reel

The way the video is edited was hilarious and made it look like Senior Bachchan was actually doing the viral choreography.

Funny Video Today: Recently, a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding reception went crazy viral on Instagram reels with millions of views. The song soon started trending on Instagram, making people attempt to recreate the same graceful grace steps. While there are many amazing versions of the dance, some video creators are even making fun of the trend by sharing funny and creative reels. One such hilarious edit is garnering attention on Instagram where legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan seems to be dancing on the viral song.

The clip is from the 1999 film Sooryavansham in which Amitabh Bachchan plays one of his famous roles, Bhanu Pratap. The reel shows Big B grooving to the catchy remixed beats of the hit track ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ by Lata Mangeshkar. The way the video is edited was hilarious and made it look like Senior Bachchan was actually doing the viral choreography.

The video shared by ‘manojchauhan70_’ has racked up over 15.3 million views and 1.2 million likes. Netizens were left in hysterics after the watching the reel and called it better than the original. A user commented, “Suryavansham ki kheer ke nashe” Another user wrote, “Are yaar please koi ye song band kar do sun sun kar mera kaan pak gaya hai.” A third user wrote, “Why this is perfect.”

That goes so perfectly with the song!