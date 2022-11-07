Amul’s ‘Utterly Daughterly Delicious’ Wish For Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Will Melt The Coldest of Hearts

Amul's new caricature greeting for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's new baby girl is utterly wholesome . Check out the post here!

Delhi: New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are being bestowed with showers of blessings and love since the couple welcomed a baby girl on November 6. In a queue of congratulatory messages, the famous Indian Dairy Cooperative, Amul’s dedication to the star couple will melt your heart away. Amul shared an utterly cute post depicting the celeb couple and their new baby in a hospital setting alongside a monitor with a wallpaper of a wholesome lion family. The lion family wallpaper is just the way how the couple shared the news of the arrival of a new addition in their family on Instagram.

Amul’s caricature post read “Alia Bhetti,” and the brand wrote in its caption: “Amul Topical: Star couple welcome a baby daughter.”

Here is Amul’ Wholesome Post

Earlier on Sunday, Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt shared on Instagram announcing the arrival of her and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby girl. The caption of her post read: “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir.”

How Alia Bhatt Announced her baby’s arrival on Instagram:

Bhatt had announced the news of her pregnancy earlier in June this year. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 at their home Vastu in a private ceremony with close family members and friends.