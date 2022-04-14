Fan-favourite Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally tied the knot today with Punjabi wedding customs at the former’s house in Mumbai. Alia and Ranbir’s wedding is one of the biggest celeb weddings of the year. While their fans can’t wait to see the first glimpse of Ranbir and Alia as the bride-groom, many reports suggest that they have chosen Sabyasachi-designed outfits in the shades of beige and golden for their big day.Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Latest Pics, Videos LIVE: Meet Mr. And Mrs. Kapoor

On their big day, Amul congratulated Alia and Ranbir with a special cartoon featuring the couple and the Amul girl. However, instead of the speculated golden and beige outfits, Alia and Ranbir are wearing pink and yellow lehenga and sherwani.

The adorable doodle shows Ranbir feeding a slice of bread smeared with Amul butter to Alia. Meanwhile, the Amul girl is holding a plate full of bread-butter for them. “Patt magni, Bhatt byah. Amul Star butter,” said the words on the doodle. “#Amul Topical: The Alia-Ranbir shaadi!,” Amul wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The post has received around 5,000 likes within just two hours.

Take a look at the viral post here:

Cute, wasn’t it?