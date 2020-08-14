Many Indians have lauded the historic selection of Kamala Harris as the Vice Presidential candidate, saying it was a moment of pride and celebration. On Tuesday, Kamala Harris was picked by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as his running mate ahead of the US Presidential elections. Also Read - Who is Kamala Harris? All You Need To Know About Joe Biden's Vice President Choice For 2020 US Elections

If elected, she would become the nation’s first female, first Black and first Asian American vice president. Reacting to the development, leading dairy giant Amul which is known for making cartoons on topical issues, shared a doodle celebrating Harris’ selection.

The doodle shows Kamala Harris standing with the Amul girl and eating bread and butter, with a flag of the United States in the background.

The text on the picture read, “Kamaal Harris! Divide it democratically!” and the caption is, “#Amul Topical: Joe Biden’s running mate.”

55-year-old Harris was born in Oakland, California, in 1964 to two immigrant parents- an Indian-born mother and Jamaican-born father.

Biden said Harris will be the best partner for him to finally get the country back on track.

“Joe Biden is running to restore the soul of the nation and unite the country to move us forward. Joe knows more about the importance of the Vice Presidency than just about anyone, and he is confident that Kamala Harris will be the best partner for him to finally get the country back on track,” the Biden campaign said.

Harris also tried her hands at the Presidential elections but her campaign could not take off and by the end of 2019, she withdrew from the race.