Creating yet another benchmark after a month-long rerun, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan beat American sitcom The Big Bang Theory and Game of Thrones to set the world record of highest viewership and Amul India could not help but celebrate. While viewership of The Big Bang Theory stood at 18 million views and Game of Thrones at 17.4 million views, Ramayan clocked more than 77 million views on April 16, 2020.

Taking to its social media handle, Amul India shared a cute doodle, featuring its signature cartoon character giving a thumbs up, smeared with butter, while Ram shot an arrow in the direction of The Big Bang Theory's telecast on TV in the backdrop. Taking a dig at the sitcom, Amul carried the words "The Biggest Bang", written in bold, on top of the doodle. The picture was captioned, "#Amul Topical: Ramayana on DD National smashes world record viewership over The Big Bang Theory finale! (sic)."

Created by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan had a total of 78 episodes when it aired once in a week. During its rerun on Doordarshan that began on March 28 to encourage people to observe the lockdown issued by the government of India to curb the growing spread of the coronavirus, two episodes were aired daily in the 9 am and 9 pm slot.

Thanks to all our viewers!!#RAMAYAN – WORLD RECORD!!

Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally. pic.twitter.com/n8xysaehNv — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 2, 2020

After Ramayan completed its rerun on Doordarshan, the channel plugged Uttar Ramayan, the story of Luv-Kush in the same time slot to keep the viewers engaged. Ramayan featured an elaborate cast – Arun Govil played the role of Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia Topivala was known as Sita and Sunil Lahiri became Laxman. Dara Singh, Arvind Trivedi, Padma Khanna, Lalita Pawar, Jayshree Gadkar, Rajnibala and Vijay Arora among others were seen.