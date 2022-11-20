Amul’s Utterly Qatarly Delicious Clip Of Its Former FIFA World Cup Topicals Leaves Internet Amazed | Watch

The viral video of Amul's topical has amazed the internet is everyone is gripped with the football fever.

FIFA World Cup 2022: TVs are on, snacks ready, sports bar are filled and the stadium in Qatar is uproaring with great fervor as the FIFA world cup 2022 is about to commence. People across the world are reeling with excitement as football season begins. Just ahead of the matches, Indian Dairy cooperation Amul has shared a clip taking a trip down the memory lane. Compiling all its former topical about the FIFA world cups so far, adding the Ricky Martin song, Amul has left the inertnet in awe yet again.

WATCH: AMUL’S FIFA WORLD CUP FORMER TOPICALS

Amul captioned the post as, ” Let us prepare for the biggest #football festival in the world by taking a trip down the memory lane with #Amul Topicals! Music Credit: Ricky Martin – The Cup of Life”

The clip opens with Amul’s first ever FIFA based topical that was published during 1986 World Cup. Eventually other images depict Amul celebrating legendary players and using tongue in cheek humour with certain famous world cup incidences.

Earlier it has also shared another topical

The first match will be between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar’s Al Khor.