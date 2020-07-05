Known for setting gold standards for Bollywood choreographers, Saroj Khan‘s demise shook the industry that was already mourning the loss of sarojactors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. Paying their signature doodle tribute to “the mother of dance/choreography in India”, Amul India left Saroj Khan’s fans nostalgic once more. Also Read - May Heavens Dance on Your Tune, Masterji! Priyanka Chopra Shares Heart-warming Note on Saroj Khan's Death

Taking to its social media handle, Amul shared its latest creative featuring Saroj teaching dance moves to the Amul girl, both of whom had a dupatta tied around their waist. The creative also features a few crew members watching them happily in the background. Also Read - Terence Lewis on Saroj Khan Death: She Has Set Gold Standards For Choreographers

The monochromic doodle carried the caption, “From the A, B, C to the Ek, Do, Teen of dance” and “Saroj Khan (1948-2020)”. The creative was captioned, “#Amul Topical: Tribute to the ‘Mother of Dance/Choreography in India’ (sic).”

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on June 03 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 71 years old and had complained of breathing problem last month, following which she was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital. Over the past few weeks, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for Covid-19. She breathed her last at around 1.30 a.m., family sources said.

Her notable work includes Sridevi’s iconic number ‘Main naagin tu sapera’ (Nagina), Mr India’s song ‘Hawaa Hawaai’, Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Ek Do Teen’ (Tezaab), Dhak Dhak (Beta) among others.