Home

Viral

Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video Claiming Fungus In Amul Lassi Packs

Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video Claiming Fungus In Amul Lassi Packs

Famous dairy brand Amul has issued a clarification after a video showing 'fungus' in its packaged lassi drink went viral on social media. The video showcases a man cutting open the upper portion of an

Amul issues clarification after viral video shows ‘fungus’ in its lassi packs

Famous dairy brand Amul has issued a clarification after a video showing ‘fungus’ in its packaged lassi drink went viral on social media. The video showcases a man cutting open the upper portion of an Amul lassi packet, revealing a substance resembling fungus that had formed on top of the yogurt-based drink. The lassi packets in question were set to expire on October 12 of this year.

Amul swiftly issued a response, claiming the video as fake and an attempt to spread misinformation and unnecessary fear among consumers.

You may like to read

Taking to Twitter, Amul shared a screenshot of the viral clip and refuted its authenticity. The statement mentioned that the creator of the video had not reached out for clarification, nor had they disclosed the location.

Trending Now

Check the Tweet here

“This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on Whatsapp and Social Media platforms regarding inferior quality of Amul Lassi. The creator of the video has not contacted us for clarification, nor the location has been disclosed,” it stated.

The dairy brand further explained that the tetra pack in the video exhibited damage in the straw hole area, causing liquid to leak.

They emphasised that the fungus development observed in these packs was likely a result of this hole, a detail that the video creator was presumably aware of.

Amul urged consumers not to purchase puffed or leaky packs. “This video has been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among consumers,” it said.

In addition to the recent controversy surrounding the viral video, Amul has faced disputes regarding its expansion into the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka markets. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has even appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to prevent Amul from sourcing milk from areas currently utilized by the regional cooperative Aavin. Similarly, in Karnataka, concerns have been raised regarding potential negative impacts on sales for the regional brand Nandini.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES