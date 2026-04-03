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Amul Milk price in US: How much does 1 litre packet cost? Is it higher than in India?

Amul Milk price in US: How much does 1 litre packet cost? Is it higher than in India?

Do you know Amul is available in the United States? How much does 1 litre of Amul milk cost in America?

Amul Milk price in US: How much does 1 litre packet cost? Is it higher than in India?

Amul Milk Price in the US: Do you know India’s favourite dairy cooperative brand – Amul – operates in several countries? The company has a strong presence in the US, Gulf countries, Singapore, Philippines, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand. The company has rapidly expanded in these countries and also launched fresh milk in the US and Spain through local partnerships. Amul entered US in 2024 and since then, it has become a familiar brand there. But do you know how much 1 litre of milk costs in the US?

Amul Milk Is Available In The US In Gallons

An Indian woman who is living in the US recently shared a video clip in which she showed a supermarket. In the clip, she can be seen showing a gallon of Amul milk, which is available in the supermarket for USD5.59. Notably, a gallon of milk contains 3.78 liters.

What Is The Price Of 1 Litre Amul Milk In India?

In the US, 1 gallon, which is 3.78 liters, of Amul milk costs USD5.59, or USD523.79, whereas in India, 1 liter of Amul milk is available in Rs 70. This means that the cost of Amul milk in America is nearly double that in India.

About Amul

Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL) was established on December 14, 1946. The company was started in response to the exploitation of small dairy farmers by traders. During that time, milk prices were arbitrarily fixed. Frustrated by these traders, farmers in Kheda met Vallabhbhai Patel, who advised them to form a cooperative. The advice by Patel changed the lives of farmers and gave birth to Amul, which is one of the most loved dairy brands in the country and abroad.

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