New Delhi: Dairy Brand Amul paid a heartfelt tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat, who along with his wife and 11 others, died in an IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. Amul's Topical advertising paid tribute to the defence personnel in their latest graphics by creating a banner image dedicated to him. Amul took to its official Twitter handle and posted the picture which has CDS Bipin Rawat's animated picture wearing his uniform, walking amid the war-like situation. They also wrote a special message remembering the defence personnel's unwavering love for the nation. The poster reads, "Har sainik ke yaar thhe woh, dushman ke liye talwar thhe woh (He was a friend for every soldier, and a sword for every enemy)… General Bipin Rawat 1958-2021."

Meanwhile, the funeral of India's first CDS will be held today. People will be able to pay their respects to the outstanding commander, who perished along with his wife and 11 other personnel of the armed forces in the military helicopter crash. As per the day's plans shared by news agency PTI, the bodies of General Rawat and his wife Madhulika will be kept at their Kamaraj Marg residence from 11am to 12:30pm for the general public to pay their final respects.

The slot between 12:30pm and 1:30pm will be kept for military personnel to pay their respects to the braveheart general and his wife. The final journey of General Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square crematorium is scheduled to begin around 2pm.

The late CDS Rawat’s funeral is scheduled for 4pm, according to the news agency, which added that the funeral of Brigadier LS Lidder, whose body was also identified as one of the other casualties of the air accident, would be held at 9am.

Bodies yet to be identified

Although the Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed the deaths of 13 people in the helicopter crash on Wednesday afternoon, only three bodies have been identified so far—those of Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and Brigadier Lidder. Army officials have said the bodies of those identified will be released to the families for last rites. Meanwhile, the other bodies are being kept in the mortuary at the Army Base Hospital till they are identified.

IAF finds Black Box of Mi-17V5 Helicopter

Meanwhile, in a key development, the black box of the Indian Air Force helicopter that crashed on Wednesday killing Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat, and eleven members of his staff, has now been found. According to reports, the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder of the Mi-17V5 chopper that crashed yesterday with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat have been recovered from the site.