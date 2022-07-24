Trending News: India got its first tribal president with the election of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu to the position on July 21. President-designate of India Droupadi S. Murmu is not new to records and several are already to her credit in a dizzying political career spanning barely a quarter century, zooming from a Municipal Councillor in 1997 to the country’s First Citizen in 2022, for which she will take the oath on Monday (July 25). With this, Murmu will be the first tribal, second woman, post Pratibha Patil (2007-2012), and the latest President with a teaching background after ascending to the country’s highest office.Also Read - National Doctors' Day: Amul Pays Tribute to Healthcare Workers With Cute Doodle. See Post

As congratulatory messages poured in from all corners of the country to celebrate Droupadi Murmu’s win, Amul also shared a special doodle to give her a warm welcome. Taking to Instagram, Amul India shared the cartoon with the following caption, “Welcoming, Madam President.” Also Read - Amul's 'Incredibly Profitable League' Topical Meme After IPL Media Rights Auction Goes Viral

The doodle showed Murmu standing in front of Rashtrapati Bhavan with folded hands with the text “Murmuther India” and “Top position in butters”. The post has received over 4,000 likes and netizens praised the dairy branch for its creative tribute to our new President.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul – The Taste of India (@amul_india)

At 64, Murmu will be the youngest-ever President.