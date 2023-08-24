Home

Amul’s ‘Moon Meetha’ Chandrayaan-3 Topical Is A Hit With Internet Users

Chandrayaan-3 has safely reached the Moon's South Pole, making India the first country to achieve this feat. Amul celebrated the milestone with a special topical.

Amul's topical on Chandrayaan-3. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chandrayaan-3 has safely reached the Moon, a destination it aspired to attain when it first set forth on 14 July. As the spacecraft completed its 41-day voyage, the country united to witness the historic feat on August 23. Undoubtedly, the day marked an occasion of unparalleled pride and happiness for millions across the globe as India became the first country to land near the South Pole of the Moon. Amidst all the congratulatory messages, popular Gujarat-based dairy brand, Amul has dropped an innovative graphic to celebrate the milestone. In an illustration shared by the dairy company, the brand used its advertising mascot, the Amul Girl, to highlight the Chandrayaan-3’s success.

Amul’s Topical On Chandrayaan-3

The visual shows the Amul Girl dressed in her typical polka-dotted frock and holding the Indian national flag in her right hand. “Moon meetha karo,” reads the image caption, referring to Indians’ habit of sharing desserts on every congratulatory occasion. “For launch and dinner,” Amul added in another display of wordplay.

Not just this, expressing their appreciation further, the Amul team wrote, “We thank the ISRO team for their continuous service to take India to greater heights. #Chandrayaan3.”

How Instagram Reacted

Actress Suzanne Bernert, who has starred in films like The Accidental Prime Minister, commented, “Amul, as always.”

One user said, “I was waiting for Amul’s poster.”

Another noted, “Events feel incomplete without Amul’s post!”

An individual praised the creative post and wrote, “Amul Wale gajab hain.”

Another Amul Post

In a post of X (formerly Twitter), Amul dropped another laudatory message for ISRO and wrote, “Amul proudly celebrates India being the first and only nation to land on the moon’s South Pole. Congratulations to the entire ISRO team on the successful launch of Chandrayaan – 3, an accomplishment that is a ‘glass apart’”.

Amul proudly celebrates India being the first and only nation to land on the moon’s South Pole. Congratulations to the entire ISRO team on the successful launch of Chandrayaan – 3, an accomplishment that is a ‘glass apart’.#Amul #Moon #Chandrayaan3 #India #ISRO pic.twitter.com/N77yEK6y1I — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 24, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 Mission

As the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayaan-3 mission soft-landed on the Moon, India has become the fourth country to master the feat after the US, China and Russia.

The Lunar Module, comprising the lander Vikram and the rover Pragyan, touched the Moon on 23 August. The feat had been eagerly awaited by ISRO after the space agency’s previous mission had failed at the last hurdle in 2019.

