Amul's Utterly Creative Post For 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR Goes Viral, Indian Ask 'Kaise Kar Lete Ho'

Amul’s Utterly Creative Post For ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR Goes Viral, Indian Ask ‘Kaise Kar Lete Ho’

RRR’s hit track, Naatu Naatu bagged the prestigious Golden Globe Award and THIS is how Amul honoured the victory!

Amul's Utterly Creative Post For 'Naatu Naatu' Goes Viral, Indians Ask 'Kese Karlete Ho'

Amul Viral Post: The 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles was a big deal, especially for the Indian film community. In addition to ‘The Elephant Whisperers, the popular song ‘Naatu Naatu‘ from the movie RRR took home the prize for Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023. Numerous well-known people offered their congratulations to the creators of the popular song. Famous businesses like Amul joined the bandwagon to offer their congratulatory wishes. Amul Topical has given a heartfelt homage to the movie’s leading actors and music composer. The Amul topical’s inclusion of amusing inline captions steals the show. One of the texts inside the creative read, “Can’t say Naa tu an osca rrr.” Another one at the corner reads, “Amul, have with nacho nacho.”

The caption on the viral post for Naatu Naatu‘s global win read, “#Amul Topical: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song at the Oscars!”

CHECK AMUL’S VIRAL POST on Naatu Naatu from RRR

#Amul Topical: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song at the Oscars! pic.twitter.com/9D9hkU4cnR — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 14, 2023

The viral post on Amul’s Twitter handle received immense admiration and love. A deluge of admirers praised the diary giant’s creativity. One of the users wrote, “Amul taking…Natu Natu coming RRRoaring. Everyone dance to Amul’s delicious tune.” Another user asked, “Kese karlete ho?” The third one wrote, “Amul girl should have wore Louis Vuitton black gown.”

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS AT AMUL’S CREATIVE POST

Why the hell Amul always manages to have such amazing catchphrases 😭😭😭 https://t.co/nrhYby6Ajc — dojaejungERA_(ᓀ‸ᓂ)*:･ﾟ✧ (@doiesNini) March 14, 2023

Amul marketing another level!

Btw cute nd brilliant!💗👌🏻 https://t.co/3plvuaaN3G — Iswarya Rajasekaran (@agnijadraupathi) March 14, 2023

No Oscar can’t say Naa tu to Natu natu https://t.co/iPo6buNjc6 — 🥃 (@ChaiChhani) March 15, 2023

They are always so creative. https://t.co/jxCsWkwXZj — Kinshi (@Kiiinshiii) March 15, 2023

Your marketing team is amazing 🤠 very creative… https://t.co/1o5VaVUmYN — ෴₳£₳෴ (@Libran512) March 15, 2023

The word play is good. That’s it, that’s the tweet. https://t.co/4Zoebb0EEB — radzzzz (they/them) 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@queeringradzzzz) March 15, 2023

That’s another classic Amul topical! https://t.co/FKPewxXQ2C — Shyam Maniyar (@ManiyarShyam) March 14, 2023

The viral post shared by Amul for the success of RRR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has 1.7M views, over 1K retweets and 16K likes.

