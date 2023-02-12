An Easy Way To Light Fire Using Daily Use Objects | Watch Viral Video

Home

Viral Video: A few days back, we shared a viral video with you that showed a user lighting up a fire by using dry leaves, a pencil cell, and a chewing gum wrapper. It was about the polarities of the battery cell. Here we are sharing a viral video with you that shows how to light a fire by using a hammer and a piece of iron.

The video shows a man crushing down a piece of wood after which he places a piece of paper on a big and sturdy platform made of metal. Then he picks up a hammer and a metal rod and starts beating it with the hammer and flips the rod with every stroke. After a few blows, he touches the rod to the piece of paper, and it catches fire. Then he places the lit-up paper on the crushed pieces of wood, and they also catch fire.

The video is shared on Twitter by @gunsnrosesgirl3 with the caption, “How a hammer can generate enough heat to start a fire”. It has been viewed 68 lakh times in a span of a few hours.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

How a hammer can generate enough heat to start a fire.pic.twitter.com/kGDzjnkOCM — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) February 11, 2023

This phenomenon can be explained by using physics. It is the kinetic energy of an object that it possesses due to its motion. Here, heat is produced by beating the metal rod with a hammer.

