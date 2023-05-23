An Evening In Paris For This UK Dentist And Desi Granny Is Pure Love

Home

Social media platforms often give us reasons to smile. Several videos on these websites provide us with wholesome content about the eternal beauty of relationships, emotional bonds, and kindness. One such moment making rounds on the internet these days has left many people emotional. Dr Usama Ahmed, a UK-based dentist, is being showered with immense love and applause for his heart-warming gesture. He took his grandmother on a trip to Paris. Sounds wonderful, right?

Dr Ahmed has shared a few glimpses of his grandmother enjoying her time in Paris. The video begins with a text that reads, “POV making our grandma live her best life.” As the video proceeds further, it shows the happy granny gazing out of her window and then it displays her enjoying shopping, sightseeing the city, and posing for photos with her grandson. “Paris trip 2023. Where should we go next?” was the caption of the clip.

Inside Their Paris Trip

Ahmed’s grandmother was sceptical about going on an international trip in the beginning, she later decided to embark on this amazing journey with her grandson. Ahmed was raised by his grandmother and he thought of making her live the best version of her life. Of course, what could be a better starting point for an adventurous journey than the City of Lights?

The video has garnered more than three million views.

“The True Definition Of A Gentleman”

As soon as the clip was shared, the comment section was flooded with people reacting to the video and sharing their thoughts about the adorable duo. An individual wrote, “This is the definition of success! no money – no career – no job in this world can get you this! Mash Allah keep doing it for all of us who couldn’t.”

Another user commented, “You are lucky that you could at least fulfil your dreams with your grandmother. My grandfather died before I could become something to do something for him like this. Really appreciate humans like you.”

“You are literally the true definition of a gentleman. Young people prefer solo trips but you…” a comment read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Usama Ahmed (@drusamayt)



Another Wholesome Moment

Previously, a clip of an elderly couple lip-syncing to Lata Mangeshkar’s Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi had left Instagram users emotional. The couple’s expressions were completely on point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nnanda Cchauhan (@sush.ila3971)



The song Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi was originally picturised on Manoj Kumar and Hema Malini in the movie Kranti.

