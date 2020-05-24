New York: Highlighting the horrible tragedy perpetrated by coronavirus, The New York Times designated its Sunday, May 24, 2020, front page to 1,000 people who lost their lives to Covid-19. Also Read - Coronavirus US: Amid Heaviest Toll in a Day, Trump Says US Passed The Peak of Pandemic; Lockdown to be Relaxed Soon
“The 1,000 people here reflect just one percent of the toll. None were mere numbers,” the newspaper said in a short introduction on the front page.
Exclusively featuring a long list of people in six columns, the headline reads, “U.S. Deaths Near 100,000, an Incalculable Loss,” with a subheadline reading: “They Were Not Simply Names on a List. They Were Us.’”
These miniature obituaries, compiled through various online sources for obituaries and death notices from across the country, include one-line anecdotes of the lives lost to the virus.
One of these mini-obituaries read, ”Romi Cohn, 91, New York City, who saved 56 Jewish families from the Gestapo”, while another read, ”Frank Gabrin, 60, was an “emergency room doctor who died in his husband’s arms.”
Check it out here:
The all-text list takes the place of the usual articles, photographs, and graphics in an effort to convey the vastness and variety of lives lost, according to Simone Landon, assistant editor of the graphics desk, who described “a little bit of fatigue with the data.”
Meanwhile, the powerful headline went viral on social media and people applauded NYT for the fitting tribute to victims:
As per Johns Hopkins University tracker, the US death toll stands at more than 97,000, according to the J, by far the highest in the world