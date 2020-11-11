Lucknow: Back in June, a massive teacher recruitment scam was unearthed in Uttar Pradesh, after it was found that many people had secured jobs in government schools by forging the documents of a woman named Anamika Shukla. Reports alleged that a cumulative salary of Rs 1 crore was drawn in the name of ‘Anamika Shukla’ in the last 13 months from 25 schools, exposing rampant corruption in the education system. Also Read - UP School Teacher, Who Earned Over Rs 1 Crore By Working In 25 Schools, Arrested

5 months later, a similar case has emerged again in the state! The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has tracked four women, working as government teachers on the educational documents and identity of another teacher, Swati Tiwari.

Two ‘Swati Tiwaris’ were found to be working in Deoria while one each were found in Barabanki and Sitapur, while the real Swati Tiwari is a government teacher in Gorakhpur. After finding the details from the education department, the STF nabbed the fake teacher, Hrishikesh Mani Tripathi, from Behta in Sitapur.

During interrogation, Tripathi revealed that his father was posted as a teacher in Deoria who gave him the educational documents of Bajrang Bhushan. Tripathi confessed that his wife, Snehlata, also used the documents of another teacher, Swati Tiwari, to bag a job at a government school in Sitapur.

The officer said the STF traced the real Swati Tiwari in Gorakhpur where she was working as a government teacher. The fake teacher from Barabanki has been arrested while those in Deoria have been suspended. Snehlata of Sitapur is absconding.