Anand Mahindra Brutally Trolled For Sharing Video Of Horse Running On Water | Watch Viral Video

The video is shot from a boat and the camera pans from right to left to follow the galloping horse.

Viral Video: Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group frequently posts encouraging and motivational videos and posts on social media and they go viral within no time. These videos and posts are positive in nature and goad one to go for higher aims and achieve big in life.

On Monday, Anand Mahindra shared a video from his official Twitter account @anandmahindra with the caption, “You too can walk on water if you believe you can. It’s all in the mind. 😊 Start your week believing in yourself and your aspirations. #MondayMotivation”.

The video shows a beautiful horse running on the surface of the water of a big river. It is shot from a boat and the camera pans from right to left to follow the galloping horse while one man is visible in the frame, sitting inside the boat, and surprisingly looking at the stallion.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

You too can walk on water if you believe you can. It’s all in the mind. 😊 Start your week believing in yourself and your aspirations. #MondayMotivation

pic.twitter.com/qh6h3mEVtw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2023

The intent of the video is no doubt to encourage and motivate people with this message and the #MondayMotivation hashtag, but it has not gone down well with a large number of users who shared their sarcasm and cynicism in the comments section.

Sharing a few comments with you.

JayEnAar @GorwayGlobal Replying to @anandmahindra, “Seriously, I would not recommend trying to walk on water, or on burning coals, or jumping off cliffs, on the basis that ‘it’s all in the mind’, and ‘if you think you can do it, you can do it”. Dumbo the cute baby elephant flew around the circus yes, but that was a cartoon movie.”

Pravesh @neelu_pravesh Replying to @anandmahindra, “I’m 💯 % sure as you must be Definitely aware that Preaching others is The Most Easy Work in Universe. Therefore pls first try this act yourself, & make a Tiktok video of your walking on water and share it on SM. Bravo ! More power to you @anandmahindra!”

Midhat Kidwai @midhatkidwai Replying to @anandmahindra, “No u can’t walk on water . Set realistic goals like buying a boat .”

Sarkarstic @I_Am_Parijat Replying to @midhatkidwai and @anandmahindra, “If it’s a Mahindra Boat, God knows when it will be delivered. Walking on water is a more realistic goal 😛”

#BLM 🇺🇦 Demiboy (xe/xim) @AshLUHG7 Replying to @anandmahindra, “Sir main almost doob Gaya ab hospital ka kharcha kaun karega?”

Sapien @Sapien_life Replying to @anandmahindra, “If you believe you can sit relaxed in fire like Daenerys Targaryen. Sir, please make a video of you sitting in the fire to motivate depressed Indians 🙏🙏🙏Thanks for the water 💧 💦 🌊 motivation now its 🔥🔥🔥 time.”

Srinivas @srin54slm Replying to @anandmahindra, “When a yogi spent many years and learnt this art and crossed Ganga, Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa said ” if you give the boatman 2 Annas this could have been achieved. For a 2 Anna job you wasted so many years””

Dr Srinivas MD @srinivasaiims Replying to @anandmahindra, “Try this on your #Mahindra cars.”

