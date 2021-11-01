New Delhi: Keeping his promise, the chairman of Mahindra Motors, Anand Mahindra gifted SUV cars to two of India’s gold medalists and javelin throwers-Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil. Notably, after their heroics at Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and Tokyo Paralympics, Mahindra had promised them an XUV7OO car each on the insistence of a user. While promising the gift, he said that it will be his “personal privilege and honour” to do so.Also Read - Mere Favourite Aap Hi Ho: Little Girl Tells Neeraj Chopra in This Adorable Video | Watch

Now, after a few months, Mahindra kept his word and gifted the car to both the athletes on Saturday. The car has a gold javelin thrower etched on the side of the bonnet along with the number ‘87.58’ written on the side. The number signifies the length that took Chopra to land his gold medal.

Expressing his gratitude, Chopra shared a picture of the car and wrote, “Thank you@anandmahindraji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I’m looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon.”

Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/doNwgOPogp — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 30, 2021

Mahindra replied saying, ”You made the country proud @Neeraj_chopra1.We hope the XUV, our Chariot of Champions, will make you proud.”

You made the country proud @Neeraj_chopra1 We hope the XUV, our Chariot of Champions, will make you proud. https://t.co/ZJBrEkmpjx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 31, 2021

Mahindra also posted the news of him gifting a car to Sumit Antil. He re-shared a post by the official Twitter handle dedicated to the car MahindraXUV700, and wrote “We are so proud of you@sumit_javelin Thank you for giving us the privilege of sharing our very own ‘Javelin’ with you! May the Force be with you …always.”

The official handle of Mahindra XUV700 said it delivered the first-ever personalised vehicle to Antil and posted a picture of him with the car. They tweeted, “Our exhilaration is off the charts as we deliver the first-ever personalized XUV700 to @sumit_javelin, who made the whole nation proud at Tokyo Paralympics. Once again, thank you for bagging the gold for India.”

We are so proud of you @sumit_javelin Thank you for giving us the privilege of sharing our very own ‘Javelin’ with you! May the Force be with you …always. https://t.co/8iDwX6wa41 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 30, 2021

The Mahindra group chairman had previously gifted SUVs to India’s sportsmen like Mohammed Siraj and T Natarajan.