  • ‘Focus, alertness, agility’: Anand Mahindra Shares Monday Motivation Mantra, Netizens Inspired

Sharing the Monday Motivation on Twitter, currently rebranded as X, Anand Mahindra dropped a video straight from the world jump rope competition that encapsulated the ABCs of life.

Updated: July 31, 2023 5:29 PM IST

By India.com Buzz Desk | Edited by Animesh Anand

Anand Mahindra shares ABCs of life with followers. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra never fails to treat his followers with intriguing social media posts. His daily motivational posts pique the interest of netizens to start their day afresh. The Chairman of Mahindra Group in yet another inspiring content sparks interest and motivation among his followers. Sharing the Monday Motivation on Twitter, currently rebranded as ‘X’, Anand Mahindra dropped a video straight from the world jump rope competition that encapsulated the ABCs of life, i.e., Agility, Boldness, and Collaboration. The video depicts skipping champions’ sporting dedication and electrifying energy with unmissable balance.

The Power-packed Post

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, dropped a video on X inspiring followers and motivating them to be as enthusiastic as the man skillfully performing the rope jumps without missing a single beat. The video is a perfect representation of speed, agility, stability, focus, and energy, which Anand Mahindra tried to impart to his followers. He also highlighted that the video is a ‘great toolkit with which one can start a week’.


The tweet read, “From the World jump rope competition. Focus, alertness, agility, collaboration. A great toolkit with which to start a week… #MondayMotivaton.”

Watch the inspirational video here:

Here’s How ‘X’ users reacted to Business Tycoon’s Post

Since being shared, thed posts have amassed thousands of views and the numbers are increasing. Internet users loved the Monday motivation from Anand Mahindra and chimed in to share their views.

One ‘X’ user wrote, “Just like a world jump rope champ, I’m leaping into the week with alertness and enthusiasm!”

“Jumping into the week like a world-class rope jumper- focused, agile, and ready to conquer #MondayMotivation,” another user shared.

“Sir ji you are more interested in sports, why not purchase an IPL Team,” a user suggested.

A user commented, “No skipping around it – with the spirit of a jump rope champion, this week is destined for greatness!”

An individual said, “This competition taught me the ABCs of success: Agility, Boldness, and Collaboration!”

“It’s just all about passion, what you are doing with love,” another user remarked.

Let’s wait to see what is stored for us in Anand Mahindra’s next Monday Motivation post.

